NZ lightweight Dan Hooker suffered the defeat by unanimous decision against American Dustin Poirier this past Sunday, June 28 (AEST). The pair went head to head during a five-round “Fight of the Night”. The contest headlined UFC Vegas 4 (results here).

These two are just bombing on each other ? #UFCVegas4 pic.twitter.com/FVE8rUKhCG — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 28, 2020

Nevertheless, “The Hangman”, whose three-fight win streak was snapped, looks forward to be back. He took it to Twitter to thank his supporters and said that a “small setback” is not going to stop him.

“Quick message for the people that support me. Credit to Poirier better man on the night, no regrets, no excuses,” he wrote in the caption to a video message. “Minor setbacks ain’t a major for me.”

In the actual video message, Hooker said: “I got checked out of the hospital. Everything’s all good. Just a couple stitches on the eye, but that’s the game we play,” he said. “No worries. It’s just a small setback and I’ll be back.”

Quick message for the people that support me. Credit to Poirier better man on the night, no regrets, no excuses. Minor setbacks ain't a major for me. ? #teamhangman #rideordieonly pic.twitter.com/oS7kpcFWAf — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) June 28, 2020

With the defeat Dan Hooker dropped to 20-9.

Former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier, rebounded from the defeat that he had suffered against the division’s king Khabib Nurmagomedov, and updated his record to 26-6, 1 NC.