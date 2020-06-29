The World Kickboxing Network hit the stream with a new full fight video from its series “Simply the Best“. The contest goes back to November 2014, when Charleroi, Belgium hosted the first show presented by Osman Yigin.

The encounter saw Chechen-Belgian Salamou Dzhamalkhanov facing off Norway’s Anders Fossum in the scheduled for three rounds WKN International middleweight title clash. The bout ended prior to the final bell.

At the end of the second minute of the opening round Fossum scored a standing eight count, after unloading a barrage of strikes on his opponent. The latter beat the count and the fight resumed.

Moments later the guest from Norway delivered a step up left knee to the body, dropping his opponent to the canvas. The refer opened an eight count, yet waved the fight off when Dzhamalkhanov didn’t have his hands up, after he reached eight.

Anders Fossum vs Salamou Dzhamalkhanov#WKN International middleweight title clash at #SimplyTheBest 1 Charleroi ? FULL: https://t.co/DDGxU2k8Dv pic.twitter.com/G0LJOAluQg — World Kickboxing Network (@WKNkickboxing) June 29, 2020

You can watch the full fight video up top.

