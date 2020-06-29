Asian promotion ONE Championship announced its first event amid COVID-19 scheduled for July 31 in Bangkok, Thailand. The fight show, titled “No Surrender”, is set to be held “behind closed doors” with no fans in attendance.

Early March, Thailand reported a vast spread of coronavirus following a major Muay Thai event, that took place at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Three bouts have been confirmed for ONE Surrender to date, which includes a pair of championship Muay Thai matchups and a contest in kickboxing.

In one of the Muay Thai bouts Rodtang Jitmuangnon defends his flyweight belt against former kickboxing champion (in the same weight division) Petchdam Petchyindee Academy. Another bout features featherweight champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy up against famed Yodsanklai Fairtex. Both title fights are scheduled for five rounds.

In addition, Superbon Banchamek and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong are set to square off in a three-round featherweight kickboxing encounter.

Other matchups are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. The current lineup can be found below.

ONE: No Surrender fight card

Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Petchdam Petchyindee Academy

Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy vs. Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex

Superbon Banchamek vs. Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong