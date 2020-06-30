Belgian MMA fighter Cindy Dandois announced via social media that she had launched an OnlyFans account in order to raise money to re-open her gym. The 35-year-old competitor from Deurne (municipality of Antwerp) posted that she was left in financial trouble due to crisis caused by coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“I lost my gym during this Covid-lockdown, no help from our gouvernement and fights cancelled,… leaving me with big financial problems [sic]. I descided to make an Only Fans so I can collect the money to re-open the gym and give the youngsters their home back [sic],” Cindy Dandois wrote on Twitter, sharing a link to her profile.

OnlyFans is a content sharing service, where creators can earn money from the subscribed users (the fans). According to Study Breaks, it is also an exclusive social media platform created “for sharing nudes.”

“If you want to support me, go and subscribe… there will be pictures and little messages and the possibility to chat with me privatly… BUT don’t ask for porn cause that’s a no go… since I am still a full time teacher I will not post too crazy stuff,” reads the caption to a photo on Dandoi’s Instagram.

Riding the four-fight win streak, Cindy Dandois (16-5) was last in action in December 2019, when she submitted Eleni Mytilinaki in the second round. Over the course of her career, she competed in various organizations, including Invicta FC, Bellator MMA, RIZIN, Cage Warriors, among others. In addition, in April 2017 “Battlecat” had a fight in the UFC, yet fell short, dropping a unanimous decision against Alexis Davis.