Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway are scheduled to square off in the rematch at the upcoming UFC 251 on “Fight Island”. The contest serves as a co-main event of pay-per-view card taking place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE on July 11.

Ahead of the event the promotion released a full fight video of their first battle. The pair met in the co-headliner of UFC 245 produced in December 2019 in Las Vegas, NV.

Then champion, Max Holloway (21-5) entered the Octagon making the fourth defense of the 145-pound belt. Then number one contender, Alexander Volkanovski (21-1) brought to the table a 17-fight win streak.

The pair went head to head during five rounds. In the end the judges awarded Volkanovski with a unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 50-45), who became a new champion in the division.

You can watch the full fight video up top.

Volkanovski vs Holloway 2 was in the works to headline UFC 251 this past June in Perth, Australia (the contracts were not signed). The event “Down Under” fell off due to coronavirus, and the pair now meets on Fight Island.