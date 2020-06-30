The Golden Boy boxing promotions scheduled its return to live action on DAZN for July 24. The event takes place at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA. Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Samuel Vargas square off in the headliner of the show.

The pair was initially set to battle it out this past March at “Fabulous” Forum in Inglewood, CA. The matchup was postponed due to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Undefeated Vergil Ortiz Jr. (15-0, 15 KO) puts his WBA ‘Gold’ welterweight title on the line. In his previous outing in December 2019 he retained the belt via fifth-round TKO against Brad Solomon. He earned then vacant belt last August, scoring the sixth-round KO against Antonio Orozco.

Samuel Vargas (31-5-2, 14 KO) was last in action in June 2019, when he scored a unanimous decision against Silverio Ortiz in an eight-round matchup. Prior to that he suffered the defeat by split decision against Luis Collazo after ten rounds.

The rest of Ortiz Jr. vs Vargas fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

In addition, Golden Boy has scheduled its following event for August 28 at the same venue. The headline-bout features Jorge Linares up against Javier Fortuna. WBC ‘Diamond’ lightweight title is on the line.