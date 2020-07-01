One of the most famous UFC ring girls, Arianny Celeste has announced pregnancy. She and her partner Taylor King are expecting on a due date of September 28, MMA Fighting reported. The gender of a baby is yet to be unveiled.

“Dear Baby, I’ve been waiting for this moment my entire life,” Arianny Celeste captioned a photo on Instagram. “I promise to teach you about the beauty of the world and to love with no restrictions or division. In turn, you have already taught me so much about kindness, empathy, and most of all faith. Through all of this chaos, you have helped me to remain strong and grounded. You are already loved soooooo much!! I can’t wait to meet you my baby! Love, Mommy.”

In addition Celeste shared a link to a story in US Magazine, that features several baby bump photos.

“My greatest chapter has begun and I’m so happy to finally share it with you,” she wrote on Twitter.

Arianny Celeste, 34, has worked as an Octagon Girl since 2006. She is recognized as one of the most consistent personalities of the UFC.