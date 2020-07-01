The Octagon moves to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE aka “UFC Fight Island” with an extensive schedule, kicking off on July 11. After several months of preparations, which includes planning, building and everything in between, a new home of Ultimate Fighting Championship for July 2020 seems to be ready.

UFC President Dana White shared a couple of clips, giving a first look of a new location. The video goes behind the scenes and covers a preparation progress, providing an insight of creating a required infrastructure, testing for COVID-19 and more.

“This is the first look at the testing and infrastructure being built on Fight Island (Yas Island, Abu Dhabi),” Dana White captioned one of the clips shared on Wednesday. “This experience is going to so BADASS for my fighters and my staff!!!”

This is the first look at the testing and infrastructure being built on Fight Island (Yas Island, Abu Dhabi). This experience is going to so BADASS for my fighters and my staff!!! #InAbuDhabi @VisitAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/dog3eIhxxC — danawhite (@danawhite) June 30, 2020

“UFC Fight Island Part 2!! I can’t wait to get there,” he wrote in a caption of the second clip.

It all starts with UFC 251: Usman vs Burns. The pay-per-view fight card features a trio of championship bouts.

Following the announcement of a full fight card, the promotion released the first promo video for the event (watch here).

In addition, UFC on BT Sport hit the stream (via Twitter) with a clip titled “Legend spoke of an island where only the strongest survive”. The video anticipates a 47-fight bill, featuring 94 mixed martial artists, battling it out across 15 days. You can watch it below.

94 mixed martial artists

47 high level fights

15 days Legend spoke of an island where only the strongest survive… ??? #UFCFightIsland pic.twitter.com/eUIOWEqo53 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) June 28, 2020

The full UFC schedule on Fight Island can be found here.