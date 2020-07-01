The World Kickboxing Network released another full fight video from Simply the Best 1 Charleroi. The contest, that ended due to a head kick KO, features Congolese-Belgian Eric NSinga up against Fredrik Bjornander of Sweden.

NSinga and Bjornander squared off in the championship bout with WKN International welterweight title on the line. The encounter didn’t go the distance.

After a brief exchange, the guest from Sweden delivered right kick to the head, dropping his opponent to the canvas. The referee seeing a deep knockout immediately waved the fight off. NSinga was accessed by the doctors and he was all good.

