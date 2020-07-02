Jorge Linares and Javier Fortuna are set to battle it out for WBC ‘Diamond’ lightweight title on August 28 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA. The championship bout headlines the fight card live on DAZN.

Linares (47-5, 29 KO) won two bouts in a row. In his previous outing this past February he KO’d Carlos Morales in the fourth round, following the win by unanimous decision against Al Toyogon.

He was then expected to face undefeated Ryan Garcia (20-0, 17 KO). The bout, however, never came into play, as the latter and Golden Boy didn’t come to a reasonable financial agreement.

Javier Fortuna (35-2-1, 24 KOs) last fought in June 2018. The scheduled for 10 rounds bout against Adrian Granados ended in “No Contest”, after he fell out of the ring and got injured.

Prior to that Fortuna suffered the defeat by split decision against Robert Easter Jr., which snapped his four-fight win streak.

Other bouts for the Jorge Linares vs. Javier Fortuna fight card are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The event follows the Golden Boy’s return to live action on DAZN scheduled for July 24. The headline-bout features Vergil Ortiz Jr. (15-0, 15 KO) in defense of his WBA ‘Gold’ welterweight title against Samuel Vargas (31-5-2, 14 KO). The fight card is also held at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA.