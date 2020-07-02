The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to the United Arab Emirates with a four-event schedule held on Yas Island in Abu Dhbai aka “UFC Fight Island” (watch behind the scenes clips). The kick off is set for July 11, when UFC 251 features a trio of championship bouts live on pay-per-view.

Four days later (July 15) the promotion produces UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige (aka UFC Fight Night 172, UFC on ESPN+ 30 or UFC Fight Island 1). The fight card is headlined by a five-round featherweight bout, featuring Calvin Kattar up against Dan Ige. The co-main event a bantamweight contest between Pedro Munhoz and Frankie Edgar.

The official poster for the event landed on Thursday (via Twitter). You can check it out below.

The lineup for UFC Fight Island 1 can be found below (order of the bouts to be finalized).

UFC Fight Island 1 card

Main Card

Calvin Kattar vs. Dan Ige

Frankie Edgar vs. Pedro Munoz

Carla Esparza vs. Marina Rodriguez

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Mounir Lazzez

Chris Fishgold vs. Jared Gordon

