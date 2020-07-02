The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to the United Arab Emirates with a four-event schedule held on Yas Island in Abu Dhbai aka “UFC Fight Island” (watch behind the scenes clips). The kick off is set for July 11, when UFC 251 features a trio of championship bouts live on pay-per-view.
Four days later (July 15) the promotion produces UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige (aka UFC Fight Night 172, UFC on ESPN+ 30 or UFC Fight Island 1). The fight card is headlined by a five-round featherweight bout, featuring Calvin Kattar up against Dan Ige. The co-main event a bantamweight contest between Pedro Munhoz and Frankie Edgar.
The official poster for the event landed on Thursday (via Twitter). You can check it out below.
The #UFCFightIsland1 poster has landed!@CalvinKattar vs @DynamiteDan808 @PedroMunhozMMA vs @FrankieEdgar
? #InAbuDhabi @VisitAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/XT2TrBrZiK
— UFC (@ufc) July 1, 2020
The lineup for UFC Fight Island 1 can be found below (order of the bouts to be finalized).
UFC Fight Island 1 card
Main Card
- Calvin Kattar vs. Dan Ige
- Frankie Edgar vs. Pedro Munoz
- Carla Esparza vs. Marina Rodriguez
- Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Mounir Lazzez
- Chris Fishgold vs. Jared Gordon
Preliminary Card
- Modestas Bukauskas vs. Vinicius Moreira
- Molly McCann vs. Talia Santos
- Ricardo Ramos vs. Lerone Murphy
- John Phillips vs. Dusko Todorovic
- Tim Elliott vs. Ryan Benoit
- Diana Belbita vs. Liana Jojua
- Jack Shore vs. Anderson dos Santos