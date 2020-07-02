UFC championship belt
UFC championship belt / Pic: Benjamin Cooke Throwdown Photography

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to the United Arab Emirates with a four-event schedule held on Yas Island in Abu Dhbai aka “UFC Fight Island” (watch behind the scenes clips). The kick off is set for July 11, when UFC 251 features a trio of championship bouts live on pay-per-view.

Four days later (July 15) the promotion produces UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige (aka UFC Fight Night 172, UFC on ESPN+ 30 or UFC Fight Island 1). The fight card is headlined by a five-round featherweight bout, featuring Calvin Kattar up against Dan Ige. The co-main event a bantamweight contest between Pedro Munhoz and Frankie Edgar.

The official poster for the event landed on Thursday (via Twitter). You can check it out below.

The lineup for UFC Fight Island 1 can be found below (order of the bouts to be finalized).

UFC Fight Island 1 card

Main Card

  • Calvin Kattar vs. Dan Ige
  • Frankie Edgar vs. Pedro Munoz
  • Carla Esparza vs. Marina Rodriguez
  • Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Mounir Lazzez
  • Chris Fishgold vs. Jared Gordon

Preliminary Card

  • Modestas Bukauskas vs. Vinicius Moreira
  • Molly McCann vs. Talia Santos
  • Ricardo Ramos vs. Lerone Murphy
  • John Phillips vs. Dusko Todorovic
  • Tim Elliott vs. Ryan Benoit
  • Diana Belbita vs. Liana Jojua
  • Jack Shore vs. Anderson dos Santos

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here