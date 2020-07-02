Yodsanklai Fairtex is back in the ring on July 31 in Bangkok, Thailand. One of the most famed Muay Thai fighters goes up against his Thai-fellow Phetmorakot Petchyindee Academy. The latter puts his ONE Super Series featherweight title on the line, making the first defense of the belt. The contest is featured on the “No Surrender” fight card, with a total of three fights announced to date.

In his previous two outings Yodsanklai suffered the defeats. He was last seen in action in November 2019, when Jamal Yusupov knocked him out in 35 seconds of the second round. In May last year “The Boxing Computer” dropped a unanimous decision against Samy Sana.

Prior to that Yodsanklai Fairtex won over 30 bouts in a row. The resume of The Contender Asia (2008) champion includes a number of notable victories over the likes of Andy Souwer, Yohan Lidon, John Wayne Parr, and others.

He recently shared a “Neck training” video on Instagram, which shows him preparing for an upcoming challenge. You can check out the clip below.

Yodsanklai’s next opponent – Phetmorakot Petchyindee Academy earned the inaugural ONE Super Series featherweight Muay Thai title by unanimous decision against Pongsiri P.K. Saenchaimuaythaigym this past February. Before that he stopped Charlie Peters and Ali Ebrahimi in the second round with knee, and rebounded from the defeat suffered by unanimous decision against Giorgio Petrosyan in the rematch.

The Phetmorakot Petchyindee Academy vs. Yodsanklai Fairtex championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

Also on the ONE No Surrender fight card Rodtang Jitmuangnon is set to defend his ONE flyweight Muay Thai belt against Petchdam Petchyindee Academy. In addition, Superbon Banchamek meets Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in a three-round featherweight kickboxing encounter.