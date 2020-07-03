Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov passed away on Friday in a Moscow hospital due complications caused by coronavirus. The news of a sad loss of the 57-year-old father and legendary trainer of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, was reported by lifenews.ru (via Twitter), citing the Head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov.

After suffering a heart attack, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov underwent a surgery in the military hospital in Moscow, where he was transferred from his hometown in Makhachkala, Dagestan. He first fell ill with pneumonia-like symptoms in April.

After waking from coma, following the heart surgery, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov was reported to be in a “serious but stable” condition. He unfortunately got worse, and was again placed into a medically induced coma and remained on life support.

It was later reported that Nurmagomedov Sr. was awake from coma, but his speech took time to recover. It is now reported that he lost the fight against the COVID-19 disease.

Khabib Nurmagomedov hasn’t fought since September 2019 when he submitted Dustin Poirier to retain his title. “The Eagle” was scheduled to fight Tony Ferguson, but the bout fell due to shut borders caused by pandemic.

Ferguson fought Justin Gaethje, who won the fight via fifth-round TKO and earned an interim UFC 155-pound title.

Nurmagomedov and Gaethje are now expected to square off in the championship unification at a future event.