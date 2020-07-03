The World Kickboxing Network hit the stream with a new knockout video from its first “Simply the Best” show produced in Charleroi, Belgium in November 2014. The encounter between local Xavier Lejour and Congo’s Franck Wawina ended in KO due to a heavy left hook.

The pair of lightweights squared off in the championship bout with WKN Intercontinental title on the line. The contest didn’t go the distance, ending on the first seconds of the opening round.

After a brief exchange, Wawina sent the representative of the country-host to the canvas, after delivering a devastating left hook. You can watch the full fight video up top.

KO: Franck Wawina drops Xavier Lejour at #SimplyTheBest 1 Charleroi to take #WKN Intercontinental lightweight title Full: https://t.co/K5vY7hp411 pic.twitter.com/RhMBhKE6SZ — World Kickboxing Network (@WKNkickboxing) July 2, 2020

