ProKick gym in Belfast reopens its doors. An acclaimed training facility dubbed “The Home of Champions” in Northern Ireland went into lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. After a nearly 16-week pause, former world champion Billy Murray welcomes its students back to their beloved “Old TinHut”.

The kick off is set for July 10 at 6:30 pm with a bag-work and fitness session for adults. A new 6-week fitness course for beginners starts on July 16 at 8:15 pm.

The places in each class are limited, following government guidelines. The full list of ProKick classes scheduled all way until July 20 can be found here.

No More lockdown! Here's our first NEW Six week beginners course since Covid-19 hit here and closed the country in March. Class sizes are massively reduced. Book your spot by clicking the link. Course Starts Thursday 16th July @ 8.15pm https://t.co/7m2QaX4ZpT — billy murray (@prokick) July 3, 2020

This past June the fight team at ProKick was set to battle it out at Stormont Hotel in Belfast. A highly anticipated Billy Murray’s promotion would mark the return of Kickboxing World Championship to Northern Ireland.

Due to pandemic the World Kickboxing Network welterweight title fight between local Johnny “Swift” Smith and Yohe Fujioka of Japan, as well as the rest of fight card, was postponed. A new date is yet to be determined.