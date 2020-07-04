When it comes to top class heavyweights, a knockout is quite often an inevitable ending. Here is another proof, going back to September 2007 when Semmy Schilt squared off against Paul Slowinski.

The pair met in one of the “Final 16” bouts held in Seoul, South Korea. The winner was looking for a ticket to the “Final” of K-1 World Grand Prix 2007 held in December in Yokohama, Japan.

The scheduled for three rounds contest didn’t go the distance. Although Slowinski was quite successful, mixing punches and kicks, Schilt claimed the win by knockout via a massive step up left knee to the head.

Slowinski, got back up on his feet, and it seemed that he wanted to continue. The referee, however, waved the fight off at the official time stamp of 1 minute and 49 seconds into the first round.

You can watch the full fight video up top.

Ultimately, Semmy Schilt won the qualifier. Furthermore, the man dubbed “Hightower” also took all in Yokohama, Japan. On the way to become the 2007 K-1 World Grand Prix champion he went through Glaube Feitosa, Jerome Le Banner and Peter Aerts.

For more kickboxing knockouts via a knee strike, check out this video featuring a repeated jumping scissor knee from December 2019.