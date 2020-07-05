The Octagon moves to the Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE with the four-event schedule. The kick off on “Fight Island” is set for July 11 when UFC 251 airs live on pay-per-view, featuring a pair of championship bouts.

On Saturday the promotion released the official poster for its final event on “Fight Island” (via Twitter). The Fight Night card is headlined by former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker up against Darren Till.

Also on the poster a pair of other main card bouts. The co-main event features light heavyweights Mauricio Rua and Antonio Rogerio Nogueira squaring off in the trilogy fight. In addition, Fabricio Werdum faces off Alexander Gustafsson at heavyweight.

You can see the poster below.

The finalized card for UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till is expected to be announced shortly. The list of announced to date matchups can be found below.

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till