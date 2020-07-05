Max Holloway is looking to regain featherweight title when he faces the current champion Alexander Volkanovski in the rematch at UFC 251. The event is held on July 11 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE aka “Fight Island”.

“Blessed” reigned as a 145-pound king since June 2017, when he won the championship unification against Jose Aldo, until December 2019 when he dropped the belt by unanimous decision against “Volkanovski. During that period he made three successful defenses. The full fight video of the second recently hit the stream.

The contest features Max Holloway up against Brian Ortega. The pair battled it out in the headliner of UFC 231 held in Toronto, Canada in December 2018.

The scheduled for five rounds championship bout didn’t go the distance.

Seconds prior to the horn indicating the end of Round 4, Holloway unloaded another barrage of strikes. During the break the doctor accessed Orterga, and called the fight off.

You can watch the video up top.