Following a series of knockout videos, the World Kickboxing Network released another full fight from Simply the Best 1 Charleroi. The contest features an all-Belgium matchup between Paolo Renna and Nabil Abou Taha.

The pair met in a three-round kickboxing encounter under oriental rules (K-1 style). The battle saw an explosive action featuring punches, kicks and knees.

The contest went a full distance. In the end, a unanimous decision went in favor of Paolo Renna.

You can watch the full fight video up top.

