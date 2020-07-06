Following a series of knockout bouts from Simply the Best 1 Charleroi, the World Kickboxing Network hit the stream with a new video that ended prior to the final bell. The contest features Nordine Saidane and Cyril Joel Missipo squaring off at super welterweight.

During the opening minutes the pair was going head to head, throwing kicks, punches and knees. That was an image seen until Saidane landed right kick to the head followed by one-two combination, dropping his opponent to the canvas.

Missipo beat the eight count and the fight resumed. Yet, a few seconds latter his corner threw-in the towel, indicating the referee to wave the fight off.

Nordine Saidane vs Cyril Joel Missipo at #SimplyTheBest 1 Charleroi ?? FULL: https://t.co/dyDA0suCX8 pic.twitter.com/dM4tHkRh3V — World Kickboxing Network (@WKNkickboxing) July 6, 2020

You can watch the full video up top.

Produced in November 2014, Simply the Best 1 Charleroi saw a myriad of first-round stoppages, going in favor of both, local and international competitors.

The video of a 20-second left hook KO, courtesy of Franck Wawina can be found here. The first-round KO due to right kick to the head delivered by Fredrik Bjornander is here. In addition, check out the step-up knee to the body stoppage performed by Anders Fossum.