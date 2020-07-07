The scheduled for July 15 UFC card on “Fight Island” suffered a blow. Pedro Munhoz has been withdrawn from his bout against former 155-pound champion Frankie Edgar due to positive test result for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Munhoz and Edgar were set to square off in a three-round battle at bantamweight. At this stage it is unclear if the latter remains on the card (as per mmafighting.com).

Pedro Munhoz (18-4, 1NC) was last in action in June 2019 when he suffered the defeat by unanimous decision against Aljamain Sterling. Prior to that he won three bouts in a row.

Frankie Edgar (23-8-1) lost two of his previous outings against Chan Sung Jung aka “The Korean Zombie” and Max Holloway. Over the course of his career he held UFC lightweight title, and challenged for featherweight strap. He is now looking to make bantamweight debut.

In the main event of UFC Fight Island 1 (UFC Fight Night 172) Calvin Kattar and Dan Ige square off at featherweight.

The announced to date list of matchups can be found below. The fight card is expected to be finalized shortly.

UFC Fight Island 1 card