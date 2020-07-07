UFC 251 airs live on pay-per-view on Sunday, July 12 (AEST) from Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE aka “Fight Island”. The event is headlined by three title bouts. The first episode of Embedded vlog series hit the stream today.

The video features former featherweight champion Max Holloway, flyweight Paige VanZant and former women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas as they board a UFC-chartered jet to Abu Dhabi. A new welterweight title challenger, “BMF” Jorge Masbidal arrives in Las Vegas, after singing a fight against champion Kamaru Usman on a six-day notice. The latter once again undergoes tests and anticipates his second title defense.

You can watch UFC 251 Embedded vlog series 1 up top.

Also today, the promotion released a full episode of “UFC 251 Countdown” (watch here).

In the main event Kamaru Usman defends welterweight title against Jorge Masvidal. In the co-main event Max Holloway looks to regain featherweight title when he faces the defending 145-pound titleholder Alexander Volkanovski in the rematch. In addition, Petr Yan and Jose Aldo contest for a vacant bantamweight belt.

Also on the main card Rose Namajunas meets Jessica Andrade in the rematch, and Paige VanZant takes on Amanda Ribas.

The UFC 251 main card start time in Australia is scheduled for Sunday, July 12 at 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST on Main Event and Fetch.