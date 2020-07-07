The new UFC 251 main event bout is official. Jorge Masvidal has passed the test for COVID-19 and is cleared to challenge Kamaru Usman for welterweight title this coming Sunday, July 12 (AEST) on “Fight Island”.

Masvidal took the fight on a six-day notice. The original challenger, Gilbert Burns, was withdrawn from the event due to positive test result for coronavirus.

Following a fairly rapid negations, Masvidal, Usman and the UFC have come to an agreement. The promotion had made the formal fight announcement today via social media.

As both athletes have passed COVID-19 in Las Vegas, they are now ready to take off for Abu Dhabi, UAE. Upon arrival and a day before the fight show they will be required to undergo several more tests. Once cleared, they will have a chance to square the differences inside the Octagon.

Kamaru Usman last fought in December 2019 when retained the belt via fifth-round TKO against Colby Covington. He took the belt former champion Tyron Woodley by unanimous decision in last March.

Jorge Masvidal last fought in action in November 2019, when he earned the “Baddest Mother F*cker” belt via third-round TKO (doctor stoppage) against Nate Diaz. Prior to that he scored the fastest knockout in UFC history, dropping Ben Askren in five seconds with flying knee.

In the co-main event of UFC 251 Alexander Volkanovski defends featherweight title against former champion Max Holloway in the championship rematch. In addition, Petr Yan and Jose Aldo battle it out for a vacant bantamweight title.