UFC 251 features a trio of championship bouts this coming Sunday, July 12 (AEST) on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The pay-per-view fight card marks the first event held on “Fight Island”. The full episode of “Countdown” hit the stream today.

In the main event Kamaru Usman makes the second defense of his welterweight title against “BMF” Jorge Masvidal. In the co-main event Alexander Volkanovski makes the first defense of his featherweight belt in the rematch against former champion Max Holloway. In addition, Petr Yan and Jose Aldo battle it out for a vacant bantamweight strap.

Also on the main card former strawweight champions Jessica Andrade and Rose Namajunas square off in the rematch, and Amanda Ribas and Paige VanZant do women’s MMA battle at flyweight.

The UFC 251 Countdown goes behind the scenes with the athletes training and preparing for their respective bouts. You can watch the video up top.

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 251 live on Main Event and Fetch. The start time of pay-per-view fight card is set for Sunday, July 12 at 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST.

The full UFC 251 fight card can be found below.

UFC 251 fight card

Main Card

Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway

Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo

Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas

Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant

Preliminary Card

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Jiri Prochazka

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Muslim Salikhov

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Danny Henry

Leonardo Santos vs. Roman Bogatov

Early Prelims