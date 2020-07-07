UFC 251 features a trio of championship bouts this coming Sunday, July 12 (AEST) on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The pay-per-view fight card marks the first event held on “Fight Island”. The full episode of “Countdown” hit the stream today.
In the main event Kamaru Usman makes the second defense of his welterweight title against “BMF” Jorge Masvidal. In the co-main event Alexander Volkanovski makes the first defense of his featherweight belt in the rematch against former champion Max Holloway. In addition, Petr Yan and Jose Aldo battle it out for a vacant bantamweight strap.
Also on the main card former strawweight champions Jessica Andrade and Rose Namajunas square off in the rematch, and Amanda Ribas and Paige VanZant do women’s MMA battle at flyweight.
The UFC 251 Countdown goes behind the scenes with the athletes training and preparing for their respective bouts. You can watch the video up top.
MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 251 live on Main Event and Fetch. The start time of pay-per-view fight card is set for Sunday, July 12 at 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST.
The full UFC 251 fight card can be found below.
UFC 251 fight card
Main Card
- Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal
- Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway
- Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo
- Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas
- Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant
Preliminary Card
- Volkan Oezdemir vs. Jiri Prochazka
- Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Muslim Salikhov
- Makwan Amirkhani vs. Danny Henry
- Leonardo Santos vs. Roman Bogatov
Early Prelims
- Marcin Tybura vs. Alexander Romanov
- Raulian Paiva vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
- Karol Rosa vs. Vanessa Melo
- Martin Day vs. Davey Grant