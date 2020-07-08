UFC and K-1 legend Mark Hunt and NRL star Paul Gallen are scheduled to face off inside the squared circle. The date of a boxing match is targeted for late October. Four venues have been named to potentially host the showdown.

The Gallen vs Hunt bout was initially announced in February. The COVID-19 pandemic put it on hold.

“It’s back on,” Paul Gallen told Wide World of Sports’ 2GB radio. “It was close to getting done three or four months ago.”

“But today I saw the headlines come out as well and I rang the promoter and said, ‘we need to sort this out. Mark Hunt signed the contact, fair enough, but I haven’t signed a contract. I haven’t been offered a contract.’

“He said, ‘what do you want?’ So I told him what I wanted and he said, ‘okay we’ll work towards that.'”

“So it’s looking promising, it’s looking like it’s going to happen.”

According to Paul Gallen, his fight against Mark Hunt is planned for late October. The contest is expected to take place in Australia or possibly in New Zealand.

“October 31st is the date that has been set,” NRL star said. “The venue I’m not sure of yet. It could be New South Wales somewhere, hopefully Queensland, possibly even New Zealand.”

In addition, The Daily Telegraph reported four places to potentially accommodate the event. This includes three venues in New South Wales, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Newcastle’s McDonald Jones Stadium in New Lambton and Carrington Park in Bathurst, and Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand.

Paul Gallen (9-0-1) last fought in November 2019. The verdict of a six-round bout against Barry Hall heard a majority draw. Before that he stopped John Hopoate in Round 2 and scored a unanimous decision against Puna Rasaubale.

The fight record of Mark Hunt looks as the following: MMA 13-14-1, 1 NC, kickboxing 30-13, 13 KO, boxing 0-1-1. Although suffering the defeat in three of his last outings in the UFC, he had been a long-time top 10 heavyweight. His resume includes the victories against Mirko Cro Cop, Wanderlei Silva, Antonio Silva, among others.