Former women’s strawweight champions Jessica Andrade and Rose Namajunas square off in the rematch this coming Sunday, July 12 (AEST). The contest is featured on the UFC 251 pay-per-view fight card, taking place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE aka “Fight Island”.

On Wednesday the promotion hit the stream with the clip titled “Former Champs Meet Again”. The video rewinds the first fight between the two, with the commentary from both competitors.

The contest headlined UFC 237 fight card held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in May 2019. During the first five minutes then champion Namajunas was leading on the scorecards. The image changed when Andrade picked her opponent up and slammed on the top of the head, declaring the win by knockout at 2 minutes and 58 seconds in Round 2.

You can watch the video up top.

Andrade vs Namajunas 2 was initially set to go ahead at UFC 249. The contest fell off amid coronavirus pandemic.

Jessica Andrade (20-7) lost the title against Zhang Weiliin in her following outing in August 2019. Prior to that she was riding the four-fight win streak, including the victories against Namajunas, Karolina Kowalkiewicz, Tecia Torres and Claudia Gadelha.

Rose Namajunas (8-4) hasn’t fought since she lost against Andrade. Before to that she won three fights in a row, which includes two victories over Joanna Jedrzejczyk, and Michelle Waterson.

In the main event of UFC 251 Kamaru Usman defends his welterweight title against Jorge Masvidal, who took the fight on a six-day notice, replacing Gilbert Burns. In the co-main event Alexander Volkanovski defends his featherweight title against former champion Max Holloway in the rematch. In addition, Petr Yan and Jose Aldo battle it out for a vacant bantamweight belt.