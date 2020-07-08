The second episode of UFC 251 Embedded vlog series hit the stream today. It features former strawweight champions Jessica Andrade and Rose Namajunas, and the defending featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and former 145-pound titleholder Max Holloway, as they adjust to the time difference and train in their rooms at the hotel in Abu Dhabi, UAE ahead of their respective rematches this Sunday (AEST / AWST).

In addition, “BMF” Jorge Masvidal arrives to Abu Dhabi and undergoes testing for COVID-19 ahead of his welterweight title quest against the defending champion Kamaru Usman.

You can watch the UFC 251 Embedded vlog series 2 up top.

UFC 251 features a trio of championship bouts live on pay-per-view on July 12 (AEST / AWST). In the main event Usman makes the second defense of his welterweight belt against Masvidal, who took the fight on a six-day notice.

In the co-main event Volkanovski makes the first defense of his 145-pound belt against Holloway in the championship rematch. In addition, Petr Yan and Jose Aldo battle it out for a vacant bantamweight title.

Also on the card, Namajunas and Andrade square off in the rematch, and Paige VanZant faces Amanda Ribas at women’s flyweight.