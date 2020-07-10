The UFC welterweight title is on the line this coming weekend on “Fight Island”. The contest features the defending 170-pound champion Kamaru Usman up against “BMF” Jorge Masvidal. The pair battles it out in the headliner of UFC 251 live on pay-per-view from Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE (start time and how to watch here).

Ahead of the event the promotion released the video, that features every welterweight champion in its history to date. The compilation goes back to October 1998, when Pat Miletich lifted the inaugural 170-pound belt by split decision against Mikey Burnett.

The two-time undisputed welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre held the title for over 2000 days. Matt Hughes also won the championship twice.

The full list of UFC welterweight champions, including interim titleholders, can be found below.

All UFC welterweight champions