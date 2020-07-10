The fourth episode of UFC 251 Embedded Vlog Series hit the stream. It features former featherweight titleholder Max Holloway as he takes a post-quarantine hike to the seaside Octagon, while his opponent, the defending 145-pound champion Alex Volkanovski travels there via golf cart. The pair squares off in the rematch, which co-headlines the show.

Former strawweight champions Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade preview their upcoming rematch. Bantamweight title challengers Jose Aldo and Petr Yan, and flyweight Amanda Ribas, who takes on Paige VanZant also talk to media ahead of their bouts.

You can watch UFC 251 Embedded vlog series 4 up top.

UFC 251 is headlined by Kamaru Usman making the second defense of his welterweight title against “BMF” Jorge Masvidal.

The event schedule and start time can be found here.