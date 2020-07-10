UFC 251 features a trio of title bouts live on pay-per-view from “Fight Island” on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE. In the main event Kamaru Usman makes the second defense of his welterweight belt against “BMF” Jorge Masvidal.
In the co-main event Alexander Volkanovski makes the first defense of his featherweight title against former champion Max Holloway in the rematch. In addition, Petr Yan and Jose Aldo contest for a vacant bantamweight strap.
Also on the main card former strawweight champions Jessica Andrade and Rose Namajunas square off in the rematch, and Amanda Ribas and Paige VanZant do battle at flyweight. The full UFC 251 fight card, comprising 13 matchups can be found below.
UFC 251: Usman vs Masvidal schedule in the United States
UFC 251 start time in the US is scheduled for Saturday, July 11 at 6pm ET / 3pm PT, when MMA action begins on the preliminary card on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. The main card is set for 10pm ET / 7pm PT live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.
The complete programming in the US, including weigh-in, pre- and post-show can be found below.
Friday, July 10
9am ET / 6am PT
ESPN+
UFC 251 weigh-ins
12pm ET / 9 am PT
ESPN+
Pre-Show
8pm ET / 5pm PT
ESPN
UFC Live
Saturday, July 11
2pm ET / 11am PT
ABC
UFC Live: Pre-Show
6pm ET / 3pm PT
ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
Preliminary Card
10pm ET / 7pm PT
ESPN+ PPV
Main Card
Sunday, July 12 / Saturday, July 11
1am ET / 10pm PT
ESPN+
Post-Show
UFC 251 Australia time, how to watch and pay-per-view price
MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 251 live on Fight Pass, Main Event and FetchTV. The main card start time is scheduled for Sunday, July 12 at 12pm AEST / 10am AWST. The PPV price is $54.95 AUD.
The early preliminary card is set for 8am AEST / 6am AWST. The preliminary card follows at 10am AWST / 8am AWST.
Fight Card
UFC 251 fight card features a total of 13 bouts. The complete lineup can be found below.
Main Card
- Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal
- Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway
- Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo
- Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas
- Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant
Preliminary Card
- Volkan Oezdemir vs. Jiri Prochazka
- Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Muslim Salikhov
- Makwan Amirkhani vs. Danny Henry
- Leonardo Santos vs. Roman Bogatov
Early Preliminary Card
- Marcin Tybura vs. Maxim Grishin
- Raulian Paiva vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
- Karol Rosa vs. Vanessa Melo
- Martin Day vs. Davey Grant