UFC 251 features a trio of title bouts live on pay-per-view from “Fight Island” on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE. In the main event Kamaru Usman makes the second defense of his welterweight belt against “BMF” Jorge Masvidal.

In the co-main event Alexander Volkanovski makes the first defense of his featherweight title against former champion Max Holloway in the rematch. In addition, Petr Yan and Jose Aldo contest for a vacant bantamweight strap.

Also on the main card former strawweight champions Jessica Andrade and Rose Namajunas square off in the rematch, and Amanda Ribas and Paige VanZant do battle at flyweight. The full UFC 251 fight card, comprising 13 matchups can be found below.

UFC 251: Usman vs Masvidal schedule in the United States

UFC 251 start time in the US is scheduled for Saturday, July 11 at 6pm ET / 3pm PT, when MMA action begins on the preliminary card on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. The main card is set for 10pm ET / 7pm PT live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

The complete programming in the US, including weigh-in, pre- and post-show can be found below.

Friday, July 10

9am ET / 6am PT

ESPN+

UFC 251 weigh-ins

12pm ET / 9 am PT

ESPN+

Pre-Show

8pm ET / 5pm PT

ESPN

UFC Live

Saturday, July 11

2pm ET / 11am PT

ABC

UFC Live: Pre-Show

6pm ET / 3pm PT

ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

Preliminary Card

10pm ET / 7pm PT

ESPN+ PPV

Main Card

Sunday, July 12 / Saturday, July 11

1am ET / 10pm PT

ESPN+

Post-Show

UFC 251 Australia time, how to watch and pay-per-view price

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 251 live on Fight Pass, Main Event and FetchTV. The main card start time is scheduled for Sunday, July 12 at 12pm AEST / 10am AWST. The PPV price is $54.95 AUD.

The early preliminary card is set for 8am AEST / 6am AWST. The preliminary card follows at 10am AWST / 8am AWST.

Fight Card

UFC 251 fight card features a total of 13 bouts. The complete lineup can be found below.

Main Card

Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway

Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo

Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas

Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant

Preliminary Card

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Jiri Prochazka

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Muslim Salikhov

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Danny Henry

Leonardo Santos vs. Roman Bogatov

Early Preliminary Card