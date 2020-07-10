Jorge Masvidal goes up against the defending welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC 251. The contest headlines this weekend’s pay-per-view fight card from “Fight Island” on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Ahead of the event the promotion released the full fight video, featuring “Gamebred” in his previous outing. Battling it out in the headliner of UFC 244 Masvidal faced fellow-welterweight Nate Diaz. The pair squared off in the first and only clash with the “Baddest Mother F**ker” belt on the line.

The scheduled for five rounds contest didn’t go the distance. It was all over after Round 3, when doctor accessed Diaz’s cuts and waved the fight off.

As a result Masvidal was declared the winner by TKO. He was awarded with the “BMF” belt by “The Rock” Dwayne Johnson.

You can watch the video up top.

The start time for UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal and how to watch the event live in the US and Australia can be found here.