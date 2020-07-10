Romanian heavyweight Benjamin Adegbuyi was scheduled to take on the Moroccan-Dutch kickboxing legend Badr Hari this past June in Amsterdam. The contest was postponed due to coronavirus crisis.

This week GLORY Kickboxing released a full fight video, featuring “Mister Gentleman” in one of his previous outings. The contest goes back to February 2018, when Adegbuyi faced Curacao’s D’Angelo Marshall in Chicago, IL.

The pair met in one of the semi-final bouts of the heavyweight contender tournament. It was all over in 36 seconds of the opening round when Adegbuyi landed a powerful over hand right, dropping his opponent to the canvas.

The referee opened an eight count, but almost immediately waved the fight off.

You can watch the video up top.

Later on the same night Adegbuyi defeated Junior Tafa in the final and won the tournament.

In his previous bout last November Benjamin Adegbuyi met D’Angelo Marshall for the second time. The pair went a three-round distance, which ended in a unanimous decision in favor of the Romanian kickboxer.