This year UFC International Fight Week 2020 was scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, NV from July 7 to July 12. Due to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic the ninth annual event has been scrapped from the schedule, while the Octagon traveled to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE aka “Fight Island” with a four-event programme, starting with UFC 251 this weekend (start time here).

On Friday the promotion released a compilation, featuring Top 8 fights from the past International Fight Weeks. The video goes back to Forrest Griffin’s final fight against Tito Ortiz to the quickest KO in UFC history, courtesy of Jorge Masvidal, when he dropped Ben Askren in five seconds with flying knee last year.

The video also features Amanda Nunes face off Holly Holm, the first fight between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier, Chris Weidman up against Anderson Silva, Ronda Rousey vs. Alexis Davis, the second bout between Robbie Lawler and Rory MacDonald, and Conor McGregor’s interim featherweight championship win against Chad Mendes.

You can watch the video up top. The Top 8 list can be found below.

Top 8 fights from UFC International Fight Week