Over the course of their careers kickboxing legends Jerome Le Banner and Ernesto Hoost squared off as many as five times. None of those fights went a full distance.

Their first encounter goes back to October 1996, when the pair met at the “K-1 Star Wars” event in Yokohama, Japan. The video of the legendary fight hit the stream today.

The contest featured then 24-year-old rising star from France and then 31-year-old Dutch sensation, battling it out in front of the Japanese crowd. The scheduled for three rounds matchup ended three seconds till the end of Round 2, when Jerome Le Banner knocked Ernesto Hoost out with a double right hook.

In their second outing in November 1997 Hoost took the revenge by knockout in the first round also with right hook. The third fight in 1999 similarly ended in favor of “Mr Perfect”, who dropped “Geronimo” in Round 2.

The latter rebounded in their fourth battle in 2000, taking the win via first-round TKO (corner stoppage). The fifth and final showdown in 2002 was won by Hoost, who stopped Le Banner with kicks in Round 3, ultimately scoring the 3-2 record overall.