The sixth episode of UFC 251 Embedded vlog series hit the stream. It follows former and current featherweight champions Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski (respectively) as they cut weight. The defending welterweight champion Kamaru Usman talks to media ahead of his defense against Jorge Masvidal. UFC President Dana White shares his thoughts on Fight Island. The official weigh-in ceremony (results here) and face off follow, featuring all fighters partaking in title bouts.

In the main event of UFC 251 Kamaru Usman makes the second defense of his welterweight belt against Jorge Masvidal. In the co-main event Alexander Volkanovski makes the first defense of his featherweight title against former champion Max Holloway in the rematch. In addition, Petr Yan and Jose Aldo battle it out for a vacant bantamweight strap.

UFC 251 features a total of 13 bouts with three titles contested on the main card live on pay-per-view.

