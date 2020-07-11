The fighters stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts at UFC 251: Usman vs Masvidal. MMA event is headlined by three title bouts live on pay-per-view from Fight Island on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

In the main event the defending welterweight champion Kamaru Usman faces “BMF” Jorge Masvidal. Both fighters tipped the scales at 170.

In the co-main event Alexander Volkanovski defends his featherweight title against former champion Max Holloway in the rematch. The athletes weighed-in at 145.

In addition, Petr Yan and Jose Aldo, both were 135 for their championship bout with a vacant bantamweight title on the line. Also on the main card former strawweight champions Jessica Andrade and Rose Namajunas showed 115 and 116, respectively, for their rematch, and Amanda Ribas and Paige VanZant declared 126.

Raulian Paiva came in at 129, missing the limit for his bout against Zhalgas Zhumagulov, who was 126. Vanessa Melo also came in overweight, showing 141 for her bout against Karol Rosa, 136. They forfeit 20 and 30 percent of their purses, respectively, and the bouts proceed on the preliminary card as scheduled.

The full fight card and weigh-in results can be found below. You can watch the video up top.

How to watch UFC 251 live, date and start time in the United States and Australia can be found here.

UFC 251 fight card

Main Card

Kamaru Usman (170) vs Jorge Masvidal (170)

Alexander Volkanovski (145) vs Max Holloway (145)

Petr Yan (135) vs Jose Aldo (135)

Jessica Andrade (115) vs Rose Namajunas (116)

Amanda Ribas (126) vs Paige VanZant (126)

Preliminary Card

Volkan Oezdemir (205.5) vs Jiri Prochazka (205)

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (171) vs Muslim Salikhov (171)

Makwan Amirkhani (146) vs Danny Henry (146)

Leonardo Santos (156) vs Roman Bogatov (155.5)

Early Preliminary Card

Marcin Tybura (252) vs Maxim Grishin (223)

Raulian Paiva (129)* vs Zhalgas Zhumagulov (126)

Karol Rosa (136) Vanessa Melo (141)*

Martin Day (136) Davey Grant (136)

*Missed weight.