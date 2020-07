Ahead of UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal live on pay-per-view from Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE, the promotion released the first episode of “The Making of UFC Fight Island”.

The video goes behind the scenes of a 10-mile “safe zone” created to produce a series of MMA events with international competitors amid coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The episode features how athletes are tested, quarantined, and then flown to Abu Dhabi, UAE to repeat the process as fight week gets underway.