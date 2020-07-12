Search
Alexander Volkanovski retains UFC title in rematch with Max Holloway on Fight Island

By Parviz Iskenderov
Alexander Volkanovski vs Max Holloway at UFC 251
Alexander Volkanovski vs Max Holloway 2 went a full distance / Pic: UFCnews Twitter

UFC 251 results

Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway squared off in the rematch on July 12 (AEST). The contest served as the co-main event of UFC 251 airing live on pay-per-view from Fight Island on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The pair met for the second time, following their first fight in December last year. After five rounds Volkanovski earned the win and claimed the 145-pound belt against Holloway by unanimous decision.

Their second fight also went a full five-round distance. Yet, in the end the judges’ decision split. Two judges scored it 48-47 for Volkanovski. One judge gave it 48-47 to Holloway.

You can watch some of the highlight clips below.

With the win Alexander Volkanovski made the first successful defense of his belt and updated his record to 22-1. He is riding the 19-win streak since May 2013.

Former featherweight champion Max Holloway suffered the second defeat in a row. He dropped to 21-6.

In the main event of UFC 251 Kamaru Usman made the second successful defense of his welterweight title against Jorge Masvidal by unanimous decision. The complete fight results from the event can be found here.

