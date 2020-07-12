Watch: Davey Grant scores walk off KO against Martin Day at UFC 251, suffers broken jaw

Bantamweights Davey Grant and Martin Day squared off in the very first bout held on “Fight Island”. The contest kicked off UFC 251 taking place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE on July 12 (AEST).

The encounter didn’t go the full distance. It was all over at 2 minutes and 38 seconds into the third round when Davey secured the win via walk off knockout dropping Day on the canvas.

You can watch a couple of highlight clips below.

After taking the victory Davey reportedly told UFC President Dana White that in the first round he got his jaw broken.

Nevertheless, with the win Davey Grant updated his record to 12-4. Martin Day suffered the second defeat in a row and dropped to 8-4.

After a massive walk-off KO in Round 3, @DaveyGrantMMA tells Dana White he broke his jaw in the first round ? #UFC251 (via @danawhite) pic.twitter.com/RlnhIll1BB — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 11, 2020

The top of UFC 251 fight card features a trio of title bouts. In the main event Kamaru Usman defends his welterweight title against Jorge Masvidal. In the co-main event Alexander Volkanovski defends his featherweight belt against former champion Max Holloway in the rematch. In addition, Petr Yan and Jose Aldo battle it out for a vacant bantamweight strap.

