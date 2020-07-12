Search
Watch: Jiri Prochazka KO’s Volkan Oezdemir in UFC debut on Fight Island

By Parviz Iskenderov
Jiri Prochazka defeats Volkan Oezdemir at UFC 251
Jiri Prochazka knocks out Volkan Oezdemir at UFC 251 / Pic: UFCnews Twitter

UFC 251 results

The feature bout on the preliminary card at UFC 251 on July 12 (AEST) saw fireworks. Former 205-pound title challenger Volkan Oezdemir faced off the promotional newcomer Jiri Prochazka in the scheduled for three rounds battle at light heavyweight.

Oezdemir entered the Octagon with a pair of straight victories against Aleksandar Rakic and Ilir Latifi. Making his UFC debut, Prochazka, who held Rizin FF light heavyweight belt, brought to the table the 10-fight win streak.

The encounter ended in 49 seconds of the second round when Prochazka dropped Oezdemir with one-two combination. You can watch the video of knockout below.

In addition to a successful debut inside the Octagon, Jiri Prochazka updated his record to 26-3-1, which includes 23 wins by knockouts, 2 by submission and a unanimous decision. Volkan Oezdemir dropped to 17-5, which snapped his two-fight win streak.

The top of UFC 251 fight card features Kamaru Usman in defense of his welterweight title against Jorge Masvidal. The co-main event is a rematch between the defending featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and former titleholder Max Holloway. In addition, Petr Yan and Jose Aldo contest for a vacant bantamweight belt.

The complete results from UFC 251 can be found here.

