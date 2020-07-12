Watch: Jiri Prochazka KO’s Volkan Oezdemir in UFC debut on Fight Island

The feature bout on the preliminary card at UFC 251 on July 12 (AEST) saw fireworks. Former 205-pound title challenger Volkan Oezdemir faced off the promotional newcomer Jiri Prochazka in the scheduled for three rounds battle at light heavyweight.

Oezdemir entered the Octagon with a pair of straight victories against Aleksandar Rakic and Ilir Latifi. Making his UFC debut, Prochazka, who held Rizin FF light heavyweight belt, brought to the table the 10-fight win streak.

The encounter ended in 49 seconds of the second round when Prochazka dropped Oezdemir with one-two combination. You can watch the video of knockout below.

In addition to a successful debut inside the Octagon, Jiri Prochazka updated his record to 26-3-1, which includes 23 wins by knockouts, 2 by submission and a unanimous decision. Volkan Oezdemir dropped to 17-5, which snapped his two-fight win streak.

The top of UFC 251 fight card features Kamaru Usman in defense of his welterweight title against Jorge Masvidal. The co-main event is a rematch between the defending featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and former titleholder Max Holloway. In addition, Petr Yan and Jose Aldo contest for a vacant bantamweight belt.

The complete results from UFC 251 can be found here.