Watch: Kamaru Usman decisions Jorge Masvidal to retain title at UFC 251

Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal squared off in the headliner of UFC 251 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi aka “Fight Island” on July 12 (AEST). The contest featured the defending welterweight champion up against the “BMF” belt winner.

Advertisements

Usman was making the second defense of his belt. Masvidal took the fight on a six-day notice, after the original contender Gilbert Burns tested positive for coronavirus.

The scheduled for five rounds championship bout went a full distance. Usman was predominately in control, succeeding with a number of takedowns and holding his opponent against the cage. Masvidal fought back and went through the whole 25-minute matchup with no significant damage taken.

In the end the judges’ decision unanimously went in favor of Kamaru Usman (50-45, 50-45, 49-46). In addition to retaining his 170-pound belt he updated his record to 17-1. Jorge Masvidal dropped to 35-14, which snapped his three-fight win streak.

You can watch the Usman vs Masvidal fight video highlights below.

The first round ends with @GamebredFighter firing off the cage and @USMAN84kg on the hunt ? #UFC251 pic.twitter.com/jF4xbACSMA — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 12, 2020

The intensity is still there heading into the fifth and final round ? #UFC251 pic.twitter.com/a6vEwETTlY — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 12, 2020

In the co-main event of UFC 251 Alexander Volkanovski retained his featherweight title by split decision against Max Holloway in the rematch. The complete results from the event can be found here.