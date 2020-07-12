UFC 251 Australia time, live results, blog, updates and videos

UFC 251 Usman vs Masvidal is the first out of four live events taking place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi aka “Fight Island” in July. The fight card comprises a total of 13 matchups with three titles contested in the headliner of the show.

The main event features the reigning 170-pound champion Kamaru Usman, who makes the second defense of his belt against the “BMF” belt winner Jorge Masvidal. The co-main event is the rematch between the current 145-pound titleholder Alexander Volkanovski and former champion Max Holloway. The third championship bout pits Jose Aldo and Petr Yan contesting for a vacant 135-pound strap.

UFC 251 start time in Australia

UFC 251 main card start time in Australia is scheduled for Sunday, July 12 at 12 pm AEST live on pay-per-view. Perth time converts to 10 am AWST.

The preliminary card is set for 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST on ESPN and UFC Fight Pass. MMA action begins with the early preliminary bouts at 8 am AEST / 6 am AWST on Fight Pass.

The very first fight on UFC Fight Island features Martin Day up against Davey Grant.

While the event airs live in prime time in the United States on July 11 (schedule here), it is a traditionally early start here in Australia. Yet, with the time difference, it appears that on the actual “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi the show kicks off at 2 in the morning, which, one can say, is quite crazy, especially for those battling it out inside the Octagon.

#UFC251 It’s 8.15 am AEST / 6 am AWST here in Australia … ?? ? #InAbuDhabi it’s 2.15 am ?? — Parviz Iskenderov (@parviziskender) July 11, 2020

Main Card (12pm AEST / 10am AWST)

Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway

Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo

Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas

Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant

Preliminary Card (10am AEST / 8am AWST)

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Jiri Prochazka

Elizeu Zaleski vs. Muslim Salikhov

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Danny Henry

Leonardo Santos vs. Roman Bogatov

Early Preliminary Card (8am AEST / 6am AWST)

Marcin Tybura vs. Maxim Grishin

Raulian Paiva vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Karol Rosa vs. Vanessa Melo

Davey Grant vs. Martin Day