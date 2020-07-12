Watch: Makwan Amirkhani submits Danny Henry at UFC 251

The first fight ending in submission at UFC 251 saw Makwan Amirkhani taking on Danny Henry. The pair squared off in the scheduled for three rounds battle at featherweight.

The contest ended at 3 minutes and 15 seconds into the opening round. Amirkhani earned the victory via technical submission, executing anaconda choke. You can watch the video of finish below.

In addition to the win Makwan Amirkhani updated his record to 16-4 and rebounded from the defeat suffered in his previous outing last November against Shane Burgos. He also joined Charles Oliveira and Phil Davis as the only fighters in the promotion’s history to earn two victories via anaconda choke submission (UFC reported via Twitter).

Danny Henry faced the second defeat in a row and dropped to 12-4.

UFC 251 is headlined by three championship bouts airing live on pay-per-view from Fight Island on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on July 12 (AEST).

In the main event Kamaru Usman defends his welterweight belt against Jorge Masvidal. In the co-main event Alexander Volkanovski defends his featherweight strap against former titleholder Max Holloway in the rematch. In addition, Jose Aldo and Petr Yan battle it out for a vacant bantamweight title.

