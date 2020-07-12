Search
Rose Namajunas takes revenge against Jessica Andrade at UFC 251

By Parviz Iskenderov
Rose Namajunas defeats Jessica Andrade at UFC 251
Rose Namajunas victorious at UFC 251 on Fight Island / Pic: UFCnews Twitter

UFC 251 results

Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade squared off in the rematch at UFC 251. The contest was featured on the main card live on pay-per-view from Fight Island on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on July 12 (AEST).

The encounter saw former strawweight champions, facing off for the second since May 2019, when Andrade claimed the win via slam KO in the second round. Their second battle went a full distance.

The pair was going head to head during three rounds. In the end the judges’ decision split.

Two judges scored the fight 29-28 for Namajunas. One judge gave it 29-28 to Andrade.

Ultimately, Rose Namajunas took the win and avenged the defeat. In addition she updated her record to 9-4.

Jessica Andrade suffered the second defeat in a row, following the fight against the current champion Zhang Weili. She dropped to 20-8.

In the main event of UFC 251 Kamaru Usman defends his welterweight title against Jorge Masvidal. In the co-main event Alexander Volkanovski defends his featherweight strap against former champion Max Holloway in the rematch. In addition, Jose Aldo and Petr Yan battle it out for a vacant bantamweight belt.

The complete UFC 251 results can be found here.

