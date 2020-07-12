Search
UFC 251 results: Usman vs Masvidal

By Parviz Iskenderov
UFC 251 Usman vs Masvidal
UFC 251 Usman vs Masvidal / Pic: UFC_AUSNZ Twitter

UFC 251 features the 13-fight bill with three titles contested on the top of the main card. The event airs live on pay-per-view on Sunday, July 12 (AEST / AWST) from “Fight Island” on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE (start time here).

In the main event the defending welterweight champion Kamaru Usman faces “BMF” Jorge Masvidal. In the co-main event the defending featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski squares off against former titleholder Max Holloway in the rematch. As well, Petr Yan and Jose Aldo contest for a vacant bantamweight belt.

Also on the main card former women’s strawweight champions Jessica Andrade and Rose Namajunas meet in the rematch. In addition, Amanda Ribas and Paige VanZant do women’s MMA battle at flyweight.

Stay tuned with UFC 251 results below.

UFC 251: Usman vs Masvidal results

Main Card (12pm AEST / 10am AWST)

  • Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal
  • Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway
  • Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo
  • Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas
  • Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant

Preliminary Card (10am AEST / 8am AWST)

  • Volkan Oezdemir vs. Jiri Prochazka
  • Elizeu Zaleski vs. Muslim Salikhov
  • Makwan Amirkhani vs. Danny Henry
  • Leonardo Santos vs. Roman Bogatov

Early Preliminary Card (8am AEST / 6am AWST)

  • Marcin Tybura vs. Maxim Grishin
  • Raulian Paiva vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
  • Karol Rosa vs. Vanessa Melo
  • Davey Grant vs. Martin Day
