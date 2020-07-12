UFC 251 results: Usman vs Masvidal

UFC 251 features the 13-fight bill with three titles contested on the top of the main card. The event airs live on pay-per-view on Sunday, July 12 (AEST / AWST) from “Fight Island” on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE (start time here).

In the main event the defending welterweight champion Kamaru Usman faces “BMF” Jorge Masvidal. In the co-main event the defending featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski squares off against former titleholder Max Holloway in the rematch. As well, Petr Yan and Jose Aldo contest for a vacant bantamweight belt.

Also on the main card former women’s strawweight champions Jessica Andrade and Rose Namajunas meet in the rematch. In addition, Amanda Ribas and Paige VanZant do women’s MMA battle at flyweight.

Stay tuned with UFC 251 results below.

UFC 251: Usman vs Masvidal results

Main Card (12pm AEST / 10am AWST)

Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway

Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo

Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas

Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant

Preliminary Card (10am AEST / 8am AWST)

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Jiri Prochazka

Elizeu Zaleski vs. Muslim Salikhov

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Danny Henry

Leonardo Santos vs. Roman Bogatov

Early Preliminary Card (8am AEST / 6am AWST)

Marcin Tybura vs. Maxim Grishin

Raulian Paiva vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Karol Rosa vs. Vanessa Melo

Davey Grant vs. Martin Day