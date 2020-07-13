Watch: Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor – Full Event

For those, who missed “The Money Fight” aka “The Biggest Fight in Combat Sports History” held in August 2017, the video of a full four-fight card, that aired live on pay-per-view, is now available on YouTube, courtesy of Mayweather Promotions. The event took place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. The top of the bill saw Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor squaring off in a highly anticipated boxing showdown.

The contest saw undefeated eleven-time five-weight class boxing world champion up against two-division and then reigning UFC lightweight champion. The pair met in the scheduled for twelve rounds battle at light middleweight (154 lbs).

The encounter didn’t go the full distance. Floyd Mayweather took the win via tenth-round stoppage. In addition he updated his professional boxing record to 50-0, surpassing the 49–0 record of Hall of Famer Rocky Marciano.

The undercard bouts saw Gervonta Davis knocking Francisco Fonseca out in the eight round, Badou Jack’s fifth round TKO against Nathan Cleverly, and the victory of Andrew Tabiti when he scored a unanimous decision against Steve Cunningham. The fight results look as the following:

Floyd Mayweather def. Conor McGregor by TKO (R10 at 1:05)

Gervonta Davis def. Francisco Fonseca by KO (R8 at 0:39)

Badou Jack def. Nathan Cleverly by TKO (R5 at 2:47)

Andrew Tabiti def. Steve Cunningham by unanimous decision (97–93, 100–90 x2)

The Mayweather vs. McGregor showdown recorded the second highest pay-per-view buy rate in history. You can watch the video of a full four-fight card up top.