UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3 poster released

By Parviz Iskenderov
UFC Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier
Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier faceoff at the weigj-ins / Pic: UFC Twitter

UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3

Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier 3 headlines UFC 252 fight card scheduled for August 15 live on pay-per-view. The contest features the current heavyweight champion up against former titleholder in the championship trilogy.

On Monday the promotion released the official UFC 252 poster (via Twitter). You can see it below.

Cormier (22-2-1) won their first fight in July 2018 by knockout in the first round and became a new champion. Miocic (19-3) paid back via fourth-round stoppage in August 2019 and reclaimed the belt.

The pair now meets for the third and final time. UFC heavyweight title is on the line.

UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV is expected to accommodate the event.

