Featherweight Dan Ige takes on Calvin Kattar in the headliner of UFC Fight Island 1 card on July 15. Ahead of the event the promotion released a full fight video, when he faced Luis Gomez on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2017.

Ige came out victorious, winning the bout via third-round rear-naked choke submission. The performance earned him UFC contract.

You can watch the video up top.