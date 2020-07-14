Search
Press Release

BRAVE CF releases fight card for second Romania show in two weeks

Newswire
BRAVE CF 36
BRAVE CF 36 / Poster

BRAVE CF 36

BRAVE Combat Federation, the fastest-growing MMA promotion in the world, has announced the fight card for its second show after the Covid-19 pandemic pause. BRAVE CF 36 will be held in Romania, on July 27th.

Advertisements

The event will be headlined by a Light Heavyweight bout between Brazil’s Amilcar Alves, a veteran of the sport with fights in many regional and international promotions around the world, and Canada’s Todd Stoute.

The co-main event of the evening will pitch two of the hottest names in European MMA right now face-to-face: undefeated Romanian prospect Ion Surdu (10-0) vs Switzerland’s powerhouse Kevin Ruart (8-3).

A BRAVE CF veteran will be making his comeback not only to the BRAVE CF arena but to Romania, where he had his last professional fight back in 2019. “Magic Man” Maciej Gierszewki will be facing up-and-comer Sahil Siraj, who’s undefeated in four professional bouts and fights out of Sweden.

The fight card will be complete with a Featherweight showdown between “The Transilvanian Warrior” Ciprian Maris and undefeated rising star Mochamed Machaev and a clash of Bantamweights between Mattis Zaharovs, from Ireland, and Bilal Tipsaev, from Sweden.

BRAVE CF 36 is the second of two consecutive events to be held in Romania by BRAVE Combat Federation in association with the local promotion RXF, the first one being BRAVE CF 35, which takes place a week earlier on July 20th.

Following the strict safety and security protocols in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic, both shows will be held in closed-doors arenas, without the presence of fans, and including an extensive testing routine for all involved.

BRAVE CF 36 Fight Card

  • Light Heavyweight: Amilcar Alves vs Todd Stoute
  • Welterweight: Ion Surdu vs Kevin Ruart
  • Lightweight: Maciej Gierszewski vs Sahil Siraj
  • Featherweight: Ciprian Maris vs Mochamed Machaev
  • Bantamweight: Matiss Zaharovs vs Bilal Tipsaev
Advertisements

Share This

More
Latest NewsMMAPress Release

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3 poster released

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier 3 headlines UFC 252 fight card scheduled for August 15 live on pay-per-view. The contest features the...
Learn more
Results

Watch: Kamaru Usman decisions Jorge Masvidal to retain title at UFC 251

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal squared off in the headliner of UFC 251 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi aka "Fight Island" on July...
Learn more
Results

Alexander Volkanovski retains UFC title in rematch with Max Holloway on Fight Island

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway squared off in the rematch on July 12 (AEST). The contest served as the co-main event of UFC 251...
Learn more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Press Release

BRAVE CF releases fight card for second Romania show in two weeks

Newswire - 0
BRAVE Combat Federation, the fastest-growing MMA promotion in the world, has announced the fight card for its second show after the Covid-19 pandemic pause....
Learn more
Video

Watch: Mike Bernardo KOs Peter Aerts in their fourth fight back in ’96

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Over the course of their careers Mike Bernardo and Petr Aerts shared the squared circle as many as six times. The video of their...
Learn more
Video

UFC 252: Watch Miocic vs Cormier 3 first promo video

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Heavyweights Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier meet in the trilogy fight on August 15. The pair battles it out in the headliner of UFC...
Learn more
Video

Watch: Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor – Full Event

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
For those, who missed "The Money Fight" aka "The Biggest Fight in Combat Sports History" held in August 2017, the video of...
Learn more
UFC

UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3 poster released

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier 3 headlines UFC 252 fight card scheduled for August 15 live on pay-per-view. The contest features the...
Learn more

Fight Schedule

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Ige

July 15, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2

July 18, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till

July 25, 2020

MMA

UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3

August 15, 2020

MMA

In Case You Missed It

Results

UFC 251 results: Usman vs Masvidal

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
UFC 251 features the 13-fight bill with three titles contested on the top of the main card. The event airs live on pay-per-view on...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097