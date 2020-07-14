BRAVE CF releases fight card for second Romania show in two weeks

BRAVE Combat Federation, the fastest-growing MMA promotion in the world, has announced the fight card for its second show after the Covid-19 pandemic pause. BRAVE CF 36 will be held in Romania, on July 27th.

The event will be headlined by a Light Heavyweight bout between Brazil’s Amilcar Alves, a veteran of the sport with fights in many regional and international promotions around the world, and Canada’s Todd Stoute.

The co-main event of the evening will pitch two of the hottest names in European MMA right now face-to-face: undefeated Romanian prospect Ion Surdu (10-0) vs Switzerland’s powerhouse Kevin Ruart (8-3).

A BRAVE CF veteran will be making his comeback not only to the BRAVE CF arena but to Romania, where he had his last professional fight back in 2019. “Magic Man” Maciej Gierszewki will be facing up-and-comer Sahil Siraj, who’s undefeated in four professional bouts and fights out of Sweden.

The fight card will be complete with a Featherweight showdown between “The Transilvanian Warrior” Ciprian Maris and undefeated rising star Mochamed Machaev and a clash of Bantamweights between Mattis Zaharovs, from Ireland, and Bilal Tipsaev, from Sweden.

BRAVE CF 36 is the second of two consecutive events to be held in Romania by BRAVE Combat Federation in association with the local promotion RXF, the first one being BRAVE CF 35, which takes place a week earlier on July 20th.

Following the strict safety and security protocols in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic, both shows will be held in closed-doors arenas, without the presence of fans, and including an extensive testing routine for all involved.

BRAVE CF 36 Fight Card

Light Heavyweight: Amilcar Alves vs Todd Stoute

Welterweight: Ion Surdu vs Kevin Ruart

Lightweight: Maciej Gierszewski vs Sahil Siraj

Featherweight: Ciprian Maris vs Mochamed Machaev

Bantamweight: Matiss Zaharovs vs Bilal Tipsaev