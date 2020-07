Over the course of their careers Mike Bernardo and Petr Aerts shared the squared circle as many as six times. The video of their fourth fight hit the stream today.

The pair of heavyweight kickboxers battled it out at K-1 Star Wars ’96 in Yokohama, Japan. The lights went off at the end of the third round, when Bernardo deliver a devastating right hook, dropping Aerts to the canvas. You can watch the full fight up top.